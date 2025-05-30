Parents charged in 7-year-old son’s death expected in court Friday

GASTONIA, N.C. — The parents of a seven-year-old boy killed while crossing a Gastonia street are expected to face a judge on Friday.

Sameule and Jessica Jenkins were charged in connection with the death of their son.

Legend Jenkins and his 10-year-old brother were walking across West Hudson Boulevard Tuesday night when the little boy stepped into traffic, police said. The driver who hit him won’t be charged.

The couple were each charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and child neglect.

On Wednesday, the mother told Channel 9 it was the first time she allowed her sons to walk to the nearby grocery store.

We’ll let you know what happens in the courtroom.

VIDEO: ‘Just devastating’: 7-year-old boy hit and killed near Gastonia grocery store