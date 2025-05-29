Parents charged after 7-year-old boy fatally struck by car in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — The parents of a 7-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a car near a grocery store have been charged, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

It happened Tuesday evening on the 1000 block of West Hudson Boulevard.

Police said Legend Jenkins and another child were attempting to cross the road when he was hit by a Jeep Cherokee. That vehicle was being driven by a 76-year-old woman.

Jenkins was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

According to police, an investigation revealed that Jenkins and the other child were unsupervised at the time of the incident.

Both of his parents were then charged with felony involuntary manslaughter, felony child neglect, and misdemeanor child neglect.

The investigation also revealed that there was no evidence of speeding or wrongdoing on the part of the driver, so she has not been charged.

VIDEO: ‘Just devastating’: 7-year-old boy hit and killed near Gastonia grocery store

‘Just devastating’: 7-year-old boy hit and killed near Gastonia grocery store

©2025 Cox Media Group