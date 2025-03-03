Parents concerned after 8-month-old appears with bruises after attending daycare

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — A local daycare is under investigation for allegations of child abuse. A parent said their baby came home from the daycare with bruises and injuries a doctor referred to as suspicious.

Channel 9′s Tina Terry spoke with those parents, as well as the Wadesboro interim police chief, about the incident.

“The first thing I thought is somebody needs to be locked up,” said father Logan Jordan.

He explained this was the first thing that came to his mind when he saw bruises on his 8-month-old son Colson.

Bruises on 8-month-old Colson

Jordan said Colson attended C’s and T’s Childcare on Thursday. The baby’s mother then picked him up that afternoon and noticed bruises while bathing him later that day.

“As soon as she noticed, I came over there. The first thing we did was take him to Wadesboro police, and they took pictures and got the report. And we left there and went to the Anson County hospital,” said Jordan.

In addition to bruising, the hospital reported that Colson had a contusion on his lower back and an abrasion around his neck. The doctor who examined Colson called the injuries suspicious.

“I was mad. I was furious. I wanted somebody to be locked up on the spot,” Jordan expressed.

Channel 9 reviewed records from the North Carolina Division of Child Development and Early Education. It showed an unannounced inspection in May 2024 to investigate “a concern of inappropriate discipline.” However, the allegations were unsubstantiated.

During another visit in February 2024, inspectors “confirmed sufficient information to determine child maltreatment.”

Jordan said he hopes the current police investigation will uncover what happened to his child.

“You just don’t want it to be swept under the rug,” Jordan said.

Channel 9 visited the daycare Monday afternoon; however, the owner said he needed to check with his attorney before discussing the matter.

We also contacted the NC DHHS about this latest incident. A spokesperson said the agency was aware of the concerns and is considering its next steps.

The Wadesboro Police Department is also investigating and has even reached out to the SBI for help.

