Randolph Middle School principal suspended with pay

CHARLOTTE — The principal of Randolph Middle School has been suspended with pay.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Jennifer Schroeder’s suspension started last week.

However, they did not say what led to the suspension.

Earlier this month, a parent was accused of attacking Schroeder. That parent was later charged.

She told Channel 9 that a group of girls was bullying her daughter, and she didn’t feel the school was doing enough to prevent it.

However, CMS could not comment on those claims due to privacy concerns.

It also has not been said if the principal’s suspension is related to that incident.

