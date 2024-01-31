Fruit pouch manufacturer sued for ‘extremely high’ levels of lead

The parents of two children who have been exposed to fruit pouches that contained ‘extremely high’ levels of lead have filed a lawsuit against their manufacturers.

On Jan. 25, Motley Rice attorneys filed a lawsuit against the manufacturers and retailers of WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouches on behalf of parents, alleging the fruit pouches caused lead poisoning.

According to court documents, North Carolina parents Nicole Peterson and Thomas Duong said they began purchasing the pouches with their two children, both under the age of 4, from their local Dollar Tree in February 2023.

The health-conscious parents said they relied on package and label messaging that stated the products were “USDA Organic” and “additive-free.”

At the children’s annual exams, routine blood level tests discovered elevated blood lead levels in the children. Follow-up testing several weeks later revealed that their elevated blood levels had nearly doubled. The two toddlers continued to consume the products until August 2023, when plaintiffs identified the WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches as a potential cause of the elevated blood levels, according to court documents.

After ruling out other sources, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services became involved, analyzing numerous lots of WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree as part of their investigation and discovering extremely high concentrations of lead. The CDC later confirmed that contamination impacted over 300 individuals.

“This is a nightmare no parent should ever face. Knowing that our children will have to live with the effects of lead poisoning for the rest of their lives is heart-wrenching. This serves as a wake-up call about the dangers that can lurk in everyday food products,” the parents said.

The lawsuit alleges that the pouches caused lifelong injuries and caused the need for continued medical treatment for their two toddler children.

The parents said their children suffered from the effects of lead poisoning, resulting in injuries that will require a lifetime of ongoing medical monitoring for potential developmental and health issues, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit alleges that WanaBana and Dollar Tree defendants knew or should have known that these products presented a substantial and unreasonable risk of harm to the public. It also alleges that a recent report from the FDA found that WanaBana did not test for heavy metals in the pouches.

“This lawsuit underscores the critical importance of corporate responsibility in ensuring product safety, especially when the product’s end consumers are vulnerable children. Our clients’ children now face lifelong health challenges and medical needs. We are determined to hold WanaBana, Dollar Tree Inc., and any other companies within the supply chain of this toxic product, accountable for any part they played in this devastating lead poisoning situation, a situation we argue was avoidable,” stated Motley Rice attorney Nicholas Williams.

