Parents plead guilty after boy fatally struck by car in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A couple pleaded guilty to felony child abuse inflicting serious injury after their 7-year-old son, Legend Jenkins, was fatally struck by a car on May 27 in Gastonia.

Samuel Jenkins and Jessica Ivey, the parents of Legend Jenkins, appeared in court on Monday morning to enter their pleas. The incident occurred on the 1000 block of West Hudson Boulevard, where Legend Jenkins and another child were attempting to cross the road unsupervised when Legend was hit by a Jeep Cherokee driven by a 76-year-old woman.

In court, Jenkins’ attorney said he was on the phone with his 10-year-old son when Legend stepped in front of the car.

Prosecutor Joshua Warner said the driver wasn’t at fault.

He said their parents were negligent and should have supervised them.

Warner said Ivey got a ride to the store.

She was in the same parking lot with her sons before the crash.

“She exits the car, walks straight into the store,” said Warner. “At no point did she interact with or speak to the boys who are in the same parking lot just on the other end, approaching the north end of Hudson Boulevard.

Samuel Jenkins received a suspended sentence of 19-32 months and 36 months probation. His attorney stated that he convinced his wife to allow Legend and his brother to walk to the store on their own.

The investigation revealed that there was no evidence of speeding or wrongdoing on the part of the driver, so she has not been charged.

Both parents were charged with felony involuntary manslaughter, felony child neglect, and misdemeanor child neglect following the incident.

No additional details have been made available.

