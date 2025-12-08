Parents sue CMS over removal of Charlie Kirk tribute at Ardrey Kell

CHARLOTTE — The parents of an Ardrey Kell student are taking the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District to court over a tribute to Charlie Kirk following his assassination.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The student and her friends painted the school’s spirit rock, stating, “Live Like Kirk,” in September.

School officials would later cover the message up, saying it was unauthorized.

The school then created new guidelines for painting the spirit rock.

The lawsuit claims those new guidelines violate the First Amendment by restricting “constitutionally protected speech.”

VIDEO: Charlie Kirk tribute on Ardrey Kell spirit rock sparks investigation

Charlie Kirk tribute on Ardrey Kell spirit rock sparks investigation

©2025 Cox Media Group