Ardrey Kell principal’s statement on Charlie Kirk rock walks back by CMS

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is walking back the Ardrey Kell principal's statement about the spirit rock painted in honor of Charlie Kirk.

The rock, shown in a post on X from our partners at The Charlotte Observer, at the time, featured the words “Live Like Kirk” along with a Bible verse. “Freedom 1776” and an image of the U.S. flag were painted on its sides.

The CMS Communications Division sent a message to parents over the weekend.

The message said the Charlie Kirk rock was not vandalism, it was not a violation of the student code of conduct, and law enforcement was not contacted to investigate.

However, CMS said new guidelines for the rock have been established to clarify it is intended to only support school-related initiatives.

