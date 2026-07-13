Part of Cabarrus County road to close for maintenance

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina Department of Transportation crews will temporarily close a section of Stallings Road, west of Deer Drive, starting on Monday, for shoulder maintenance. The closure will occur from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with a detour in place to manage traffic.

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The maintenance work involves addressing the shoulder at the end of a pipe, necessitating an excavator to be in the roadway. This temporary closure may be extended to Wednesday if weather conditions permit and additional time is required to complete the work. Motorists should anticipate delays and longer travel times during the affected hours.

The designated detour route will direct traffic from Stallings Road to Hickory Ridge Road, then onto Rocky River Road, before returning to Stallings Road. The daily closure times are set from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

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