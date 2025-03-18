Partner of former Carolina Panthers linebacker accused of embezzling over $500K

CHARLOTTE — A partner who worked with former Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson is accused of embezzling more than half a million dollars from Thompson’s business, Channel 9 confirmed on Tuesday.

Shaquille Dixon is facing a lawsuit in Mecklenburg County for embezzling more than $500,000 from a company. This started in February 2023 and continued to June 2024, according to the lawsuit.

Dixon worked for Good Run Logistics, an over-the-road trucking company started by Thompson in 2023 alongside Samuel Murphy and Dixon.

The company that Dixon embezzled money from is not named in the lawsuit. However, it is identified as a nationwide long-haul trucking business that started in January 2023 with its headquarters posted in Charlotte.

Dixon appeared in court on March 10, but the lawsuit was first unsealed on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Dixon transferred money into his own accounts under falsified ledger entries.

He characterized and labeled the withdrawals as “owner draws,” “transfers to review,” and “ask my accountant.” The lawsuit said these labels worked to make it look as though the real owner was withdrawing from these accounts. Dixon has never been an owner of the company, according to the lawsuit.

Shaquille Dixon

The court documents say Dixon falsely reported company expenses and convinced “the owner” to inject more cash into the company’s account. Dixon then stole that money, prosecutors allege.

Dixon was booked into the Gaston County Jail on March 7 and released on bond on March 10, according to jail records.

Channel 9′s Joe Bruno reached out to Thompson’s lawyer on Tuesday. He declined to comment.

WATCH | For the long haul: Panthers vet building future as trucking company CEO

For the long haul: Panthers vet building future as trucking company CEO





©2025 Cox Media Group