Passenger in 2-county chase says she was unaware because she was asleep

LINCOLN-CATAWBA COUNTY LINE, N.C. — A mother claims she was asleep during much of a two-county chase involving her adult son that ended north of Lincolnton along Highway 321.

State troopers say they used stop sticks to flatten the tires of the SUV near the Lincoln and Catawba County line.

The highway patrol says the driver was first spotted driving erratically along Interstate 40 in Burke County near Valdese more than 20 miles away.

The mother believes her son was having seizures and she was unaware about the pursuit because she was asleep.

State troopers say that driver was treated by EMS at the scene.

