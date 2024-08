CHARLOTTE — Officers say a man from Florida tried to go where he wasn’t allowed at the Charlotte Douglas Airport.

Sameer Telang is accused of walking through two security doors and onto a ramp level before officers arrested him.

Investigators said he’d been there overnight after his flight was canceled.

He had also been drinking before the incident.

