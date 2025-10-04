Passengers react to added security at public transportation stops

CHARLOTTE — A lot of eyes were on city leaders Friday as they discussed public transportation security.

Channel 9’s Glenn Counts went to a number of stops, starting with the transit center, and found off-duty police along with private security.

We saw some bike patrols at some of the light rail stations. We asked passengers if they noticed a difference.

There was a mixed bag of responses.

Emily Adams and Ray Olivo said they noticed the added security, but told Counts they haven’t gotten on the light rail since Iryna’s murder and are not sure when they will.

“You’re kinda like, wait and see mode? Yeah, wait and see. Still even in the future, say I was with a group of me and some girlfriends, I probably wouldn’t do it,” Adams said. “I’d feel safe if he was there or a big group, but alone by myself, I wouldn’t. At night, never. It’s just going to take a minute.”

A brief rundown of some of the changes: bikes and UTVs have been added for a visible presence. The city is trying to get CMPD officers to take off-duty shifts watching transit. We’ve discovered there are a few questions about how many are signing up for the extra work.

Channel 9 did see some Saturday afternoon.

