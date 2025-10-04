CATS adds UTVs, bikes to boost transit security; fare gates under discussion

CHARLOTTE — City leaders announced new security measures for the Charlotte Area Transit System today, including the use of UTVs and bicycles for off-platform patrols.

The measures aim to enhance safety on public transit by increasing visibility and mobility for security personnel.

During a meeting, officials discussed the possibility of implementing a turnstile system to prevent fare evasion, similar to the ‘Secured Platform Plan’ recently adopted in St. Louis.

“Everyone needs to have a ticket; for fare evasion, we will be focused on reducing or eliminating fare evasion as we move forward,” said Brent Cagle, interim CEO of CATS.

The light rail system in Charlotte currently operates as an open one with no barriers between platforms and trains, which is standard across the country.

Cagle mentioned that while Charlotte has not yet considered adopting a turnstile system, it remains a topic for future discussions.

However, St. Louis is transitioning to a closed system with fencing and full-length turnstiles that prevent passengers from hopping over or sliding under.

Kevin Scott, Vice President of Bi-State Development in St. Louis, stated, “There is no question those gates long-term will make a difference.”

In St. Louis, 11 out of 39 stations are now operating with the new system, and officials report a 50% decrease in incidents at these locations from January to May 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

St. Louis has also invested $61 million in a sophisticated camera system that allows real-time monitoring of trains and buses.

Scott noted that other cities, including Seattle, Chicago, Portland, and Dallas, are observing St. Louis’s approach to transit security.

As Charlotte explores new security measures, the experiences of cities like St. Louis may influence future decisions on transit safety enhancements.

The focus remains on reducing fare evasion and improving passenger security.

