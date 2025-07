CHARLOTTE — On Saturday, Pat Harrigan released a statement on X that confirmed he would not be running for a seat in the Senate.

“I will be filing for re-election in United States House of Representatives. I will continue to stand alongside President Trump to Make America Great Again and fight for the hardworking people of North Carolina’s Tenth District as their conservative voice in DC.”

Pat Harrigan Statement

