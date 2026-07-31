Pedestrian seriously hurt in east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after a crash in east Charlotte early Friday morning.

It happened along Albemarle Road at Circumferential Road just before 5 a.m.

One person was struck by a vehicle and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

Drivers could face minor delays in the area.

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Channel 9 is asking police what led up to the crash and if anyone will face charges.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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