Local

Pedestrian struck in East Charlotte has serious injuries, MEDIC says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FILE - MEDIC
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC responded to a call about a pedestrian struck on Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Eastway Drive and Clover Drive in East Charlotte around 2:45 p.m.

READ: Man accused in Wake County deputy’s 2022 killing extradited to US

One patient was treated for serious injuries and then transported to the hospital, MEDIC said.

The crash makes the fourth pedestrian-struck crash that Channel 9 reported on Saturday.

No further information has been provided at this time.

WATCH: Man accused in Wake County deputy’s 2022 killing extradited to US

Man accused in Wake County deputy’s 2022 killing extradited to US

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read