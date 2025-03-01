Pedestrian struck in East Charlotte has serious injuries, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC responded to a call about a pedestrian struck on Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Eastway Drive and Clover Drive in East Charlotte around 2:45 p.m.

One patient was treated for serious injuries and then transported to the hospital, MEDIC said.

The crash makes the fourth pedestrian-struck crash that Channel 9 reported on Saturday.

No further information has been provided at this time.

