Man accused in Wake County deputy’s 2022 killing extradited to US

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing a Wake County deputy is being extradited to the U.S. to face murder charges.

In 2022, Alder Marin-Sotelo and his brother were indicted on a first-degree murder charge for the death of Deputy Ned Byrd during a traffic stop.

Channel 9 was there as they were caught in Burke County.

The next year, Sotelo escaped from a Virginia jail and made his way to Mexico where he was caught.

Wake County Sheriff Willie Rowe posted a statement Thursday night about the new development saying, “Deputy Byrd was one of our own, and we have never stopped working to ensure justice is served.”

Rowe added, “The return of Mr. Marin-Sotelo to the United States now allows us to move forward with this case and set.”

Byrd, 48, worked for the sheriff’s office for 13 years before he was killed.

He was a K9 Deputy, his fellow officers told Channel 9 in 2022.

Byrd joined the sheriff’s office in July 2009 as a detention officer and started Basic Law Enforcement Training School to become a certified law enforcement officer in September 2017.

He was sworn in as a deputy in March 2018.

