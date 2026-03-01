Pedestrian struck, hurt on I-485 Outer Loop in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A pedestrian was hurt after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 485 Outer Loop in Matthews Sunday afternoon.
MEDIC responded to a call on I-485 Outer Loop near McKee Road around 4 p.m.
When they arrived, they transported one patient with serious injuries to a local hospital.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
