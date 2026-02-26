71-year-old man struck, killed in Boiling Springs crosswalk

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — A 71-year-old man was hit and killed while crossing the street in Boiling Springs on Feb. 17.

According to a release from the Boiling Springs Police Department, the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at East College Avenue and South Main Street.

Police say Dragan Stankovic was walking in the crosswalk when 47-year-old Quantina Leach turned onto East College Avenue. Leach struck Stankovic and remained on scene.

Stankovic was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Leach has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

