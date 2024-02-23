The People’s Market to open Myers Park restaurant

CHARLOTTE — The People’s Market is growing again.

The urban market has snapped up a roughly 6,000-square-foot space in Myers Park — formerly occupied by Mellow Mushroom. It will be in the Tranquil Court development on Selwyn Ave.

“I think this store is going to be right at the sweet spot,” says Cory Duran, founder and owner of The People’s Market.

Duran says ongoing expansion is part of The People’s Market’s business model. It aims to bring a cool vibe to different neighborhoods around town, while serving as a family-friendly community gathering place to eat, work and play.

