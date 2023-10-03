Middle school student used pepper spray during fight on school bus, CMS says

CHARLOTTE — A fight erupted on a Charlotte-Mecklenburg school bus Tuesday morning, and CMS told Channel 9′s Dan Matics that one of the students used pepper spray.

The bus was going to Ranson Middle School in north Charlotte when the fight broke out.

MEDIC checked out a few students who continued their school day after. No one was hospitalized from the incident.

Channel 9 is working to learn more regarding what led to the incident and whether anyone will be charged.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

'Kids were scared': Parent charged after confrontation on CMS school bus

