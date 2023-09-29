‘Kids were scared’: Parent charged after confrontation on CMS school bus

CHARLOTTE — A confrontation on a school bus Friday ended with one parent detained and a police escort to get those students to class.

Police and the school district say it happened just after 7 a.m. in northwest Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed there was an incident at a bus stop on the way to Paw Creek Elementary School.

Fourth grader Hailey Tecpile told Channel 9′s Erika Jackson she and her siblings had an abrupt start to the school day.

“Other kids were scared and panicking and stuff like that and I was trying to stay calm,” she said. “Some of them were crying.”

Students told Jackson their bus stop is at the intersection of Valleydale Road and Oakshire Circle in northwest Charlotte.

Several kids said there was an argument involving a student and the bus driver. They said some students jumped out of the back emergency exit. Others called their parents. That’s when they said a handful of parents approached the bus at the next corner.

Paw Creek Elementary’s principal said administration called Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers, who de-escalated the situation and then escorted the bus to school.

CMS said one person was detained.

“Me and my wife said enough is enough,” Tauraun Sweet told Jackson.

Sweet said his wife was the one detained. He said this stems from an ongoing issue with the bus driver arguing with students, and he told Jackson he wants to see change.

“Yes, my wife should not have gone on the bus,” Sweet said. “The lady was wrong, she should not be going back and forth with kids. They are kids.”

The woman who was detained is charged with trespassing on a school bus.

CMS said it’s investigating the incident. Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD for more details.

