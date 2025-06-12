Permitless concealed carry bill heads to NC governor despite bipartisan opposition

CHARLOTTE — A proposal allowing people 18 and older to carry concealed guns without a permit in North Carolina will reach the governor’s desk on Friday.

It narrowly passed the House last night despite bipartisan opposition.

Channel 9’s Evan Donovan delved into the bill and its chances of becoming law.

One pro-gun rights group he spoke with said the bill is just certifying an existing right.

“It removes the need for that governmental permission slip,” said Paul Valone with Grassroots NC.

However, groups that support more gun control disagree with that sentiment.

“There are many laws that people break, but is that a reason not to have a law in the first place? I mean, that’s just that’s insane,” said Becky Ceartas with North Carolinians Against Gun Violence.

In a 2022 study, Johns Hopkins University found that states that relaxed their gun laws to no longer include live-firearm training saw an 18.3% increase in the average rate of gun assaults.

But some argue that the bill will help law-abiding gun owners to protect themselves.

“The bottom line is, criminals will carry anyway. All we’re doing, once again, as we have done before, is to allow the law-abiding to remain law-abiding,” said Valone.

Federal and state laws have long allowed restrictions on carrying concealed firearms. As the Supreme Court noted in the 2008 opinion, which cemented the individual right to bear arms.

Ceartas, however, said the current permit requirements are an important catch.

“It’s still a felony or a crime for them to carry concealed, but we would not know that without a background check,” said Ceartas.

Similar efforts have failed in the past, including in 2023, when North Carolina Senate Leader Phil Berger opposed it.

An Elon University poll also found 54% of North Carolinians oppose permitless concealed carry, with 34% in support.

The bill passed along party lines, except for two republicans in the state house, who voted against it. However, many lawmakers expect Governor Josh Stein to veto it.

And without those two votes, plus at least one democrat changing sides, it will be hard for republicans to get this bill into law.

