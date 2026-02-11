Person detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance

A person has been detained for questioning in connection with the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, ABC News reported Tuesday night.

The individual was detained in a location south of Tucson, the source told ABC News, and law enforcement is preparing to search a location associated with the individual.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the FBI, detained the person.

Earlier in the day, the FBI released surveillance images of masked person on Nancy Guthrie’s porch.

The masked person who had a handgun holster was caught on camera outside Nancy Guthrie’s front door the night she disappeared. The FBI made the announcement Tuesday as it released the images in the first major break in a case that has gripped the nation for more than a week.

The person wearing a backpack and a ski mask can be seen in a video tilting their head down and away from a doorbell camera while nearing an archway at the home of the mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie.

The images did not show what happened to 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie or help determine whether she is still alive.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the “armed individual” appeared to “have tampered with the camera.” It was not entirely clear whether there was a gun in the holster.

The videos were pulled from data on “back-end systems” after investigators spent days trying to find lost, corrupted or inaccessible images, Patel said.

“This will get the phone ringing for lots of potential leads,” said former FBI agent Katherine Schweit. “Even when you have a person who appears to be completely covered, they’re really not. You can see their girth, the shape of their face, potentially their eyes or mouth.”

By Tuesday afternoon, authorities were back near Nancy Guthrie’s neighborhood, using vehicles to block her driveway. A few miles away, law enforcement was going door-to-door in the area where daughter Annie Guthrie lives, talking with neighbors as well as walking through a drainage area and examining the inside of a culvert with a flashlight.

Investigators have said for more than a week that they believe Nancy Guthrie was taken against her will. She was last seen at home Jan. 31 and reported missing the next day. DNA tests showed blood on her porch was hers, authorities said.

She has high blood pressure and issues with mobility and her heart, and she needs daily medication, officials have said.

