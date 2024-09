CHARLOTTE — A person had died after being hit by a train in south Charlotte Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

This incident occurred just after 5:15 a.m. on Arrowood Road near South Boulevard.

Police delays are to be expected in this area. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Train from Charlotte hits, kills person

Train from Charlotte hits, kills person

©2024 Cox Media Group