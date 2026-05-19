Person of interest detained after armed robbery at Boone bank

BOONE, N.C. — A person of interest was detained after an armed robbery at a bank Tuesday morning, Boone police said.

Officers were called to the Wells Fargo at about 10:50 a.m.

The suspect ran off, and a short time later, Boone police detained the person of interest.

There is an increased police presence at around NC 105 Extension and Blowing Rock Road. There is no danger to the public when the police released this information at around 12:30 p.m.

“I am very thankful for the excellent cooperation among Watauga County law enforcement agencies. Their quick response helped contain this situation and keep our community safe,” said Shane Robbins, Assistant Chief of Police.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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