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Person of interest wanted in connection with fatal Salisbury motorcycle crash

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Salisbury Police Department
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department needs help finding a person of interest as they investigate a deadly hit-and-run crash involving motorcycles.

Officers say they want to question Victor Morales about the crash, which happened a month ago at the intersection of South Main Street and Airport Road.

Victor Morales and Tavita Diaz

Police are also looking for Tavita Diaz. She has been identified as one of the people involved in the crash.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman wanted after motorcyclist killed in Salisbury crash

According to police, a car turned into the path of four motorcycles on South Main Street. One of the riders, Jody Holloman, was killed.

Family members say three people in the car ran away.

VIDEO: Family has message for hit-and-run suspects who left motorcyclist dead

Family has message for hit-and-run suspects who left motorcyclist dead

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