Woman wanted after motorcyclist killed in Salisbury crash

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is searching for 29-year-old Tavita Garcia Diaz, who has been identified as one of three people who fled the scene of a fatal hit‑and‑run on February 20.

Diaz is already wanted on unrelated warrants for Identity Theft and Possessing Fraudulent Identification, and detectives now also want to question her about her involvement in the deadly collision.

The crash occurred around 10:40 p.m. at South Main Street and Airport Road when a white Toyota Corolla turned left into the path of four southbound motorcycles.

Jody Holloman died at the scene. One motorcyclist suffered serious injuries, and another sustained minor injuries.

After the crash, three people got out of the Toyota and ran from the scene. Diaz has been confirmed as one of them.

Investigators are asking the public to help locate her. Information can be reported to Detective Benjamin at 704‑638‑5333 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1‑866‑639‑5245.

The investigation remains active, and more updates are expected.

