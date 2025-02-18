Local

Person rescued from building in Uptown, CMPD says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — First responders worked for over an hour to rescue a person from a building in Uptown Charlotte overnight Monday.

Our Channel 9 photographer captured footage of the huge emergency response in the 500 block of South Church Street around midnight.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said someone was trespassing and ended up needing to be rescued from above.

ALSO READ: State lawmaker rescues woman in wheelchair from burning home

Our photographer even spotted a Charlotte firefighter on a ladder outside the Museum Tower.

0 of 5

We’re working to find out how this happened and if the person is OK.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH BELOW: 911 calls provide insight into deadly DoorDash shooting in Uptown

911 calls provide insight into deadly DoorDash shooting in Uptown

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read