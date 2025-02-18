Person rescued from building in Uptown, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — First responders worked for over an hour to rescue a person from a building in Uptown Charlotte overnight Monday.
Our Channel 9 photographer captured footage of the huge emergency response in the 500 block of South Church Street around midnight.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said someone was trespassing and ended up needing to be rescued from above.
Our photographer even spotted a Charlotte firefighter on a ladder outside the Museum Tower.
We’re working to find out how this happened and if the person is OK.
This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.
