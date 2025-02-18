CHARLOTTE — First responders worked for over an hour to rescue a person from a building in Uptown Charlotte overnight Monday.

Our Channel 9 photographer captured footage of the huge emergency response in the 500 block of South Church Street around midnight.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said someone was trespassing and ended up needing to be rescued from above.

Our photographer even spotted a Charlotte firefighter on a ladder outside the Museum Tower.

0 of 5 Person rescued from building in Uptown, CMPD says Person rescued from building in Uptown, CMPD says Person rescued from building in Uptown, CMPD says Person rescued from building in Uptown, CMPD says Person rescued from building in Uptown, CMPD says

We’re working to find out how this happened and if the person is OK.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH BELOW: 911 calls provide insight into deadly DoorDash shooting in Uptown

911 calls provide insight into deadly DoorDash shooting in Uptown

©2025 Cox Media Group