CHARLOTTE — A person has been seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in east Charlotte early Thursday morning, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of The Plaza and Brook Road.

MEDIC said it transported one person to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9 has reached out to police for more details.

