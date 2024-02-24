Person shot near Spectrum Center in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — A person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Uptown early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. in the heart of Uptown, just one block from the Spectrum Center on East Trade Street.

MEDIC took the victim to the hospital.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting and if CMPD has identified a suspect.

This shooting happened an hour after someone was shot and killed at a south Charlotte apartment complex, marking a violent start to the weekend in Charlotte.

