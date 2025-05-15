PGA Championship brings business, spotlight to local suppliers

CHARLOTTE — At 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Jaymin McAffrey rolled up to the front door of Quail Hollow Club and the PGA Championship. McAffrey quit golf soon after taking lessons in middle school, but this week he’s in the middle of one of the sport’s major championships.

McAffrey is co-owner of Verdant Bread, a Charlotte wholesale bakery chosen by concessionaire Patina Restaurant Group to provide baguettes and loaves of bread for some of the premium seating areas at Quail Hollow this week. And his arrival Wednesday morning was a personal delivery, the first of three days Verdant’s breads will be served at the club during tournament week.

“It’s an honor, for sure,” McAffrey told CBJ. While the order is on the smaller side for the bakery, Verdant appreciates the chance to be part of the PGA Championship and to introduce its products to a new audience.

Verdant Bread is part of a baker’s dozen of local and regional food companies supplying ingredients to Patina as part of the concessionaire’s sourcing program.

Executive chef Ed Milan told CBJ that Patina has included local flavors and food companies throughout the five years the company has been in charge of food and beverage for the PGA of America’s events. The PGA of America owns and operates the PGA Championship, Senior PGA Championship, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup.

Milan offers three succinct reasons for the program. It supports the local economy. The food is fresher. And most important? “It’s fun.”

