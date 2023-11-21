PGA Championship unveils luxury seating for Quail Hollow Club

CHARLOTTE — Now on the tee: luxury seating for the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

Corporate entertainment options will accommodate groups of 10 to 100 people per day and start at $55,000 and top out at $425,000 to $475,000, organizers told CBJ during a recent interview.

These are the first details of the luxury seating plan to be disclosed by the PGA of America, the owner and operator of the PGA Championship. An initial quiet period of sales, targeting buyers from the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, resulted in commitments from various companies for 70% of the largest, most expensive suites surrounding the greens at the No. 17 and No. 18 holes.

