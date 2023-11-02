Why future golf events in Charlotte are on hold for now

CHARLOTTE — Add a women’s major championship to the list of possible professional golf events that Charlotte could host within the next decade.

That is the latest wrinkle in speculation about where the city’s golf ambitions go next — ambitions that, for the moment, are being held up by ongoing uncertainty over a proposed merger between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-owned LIV Golf.

Andrea Smith, co-chair of the Charlotte Sports Foundation, told CBJ in a new interview that the overall growth of women’s sports makes the area ripe for considering a bid to stage the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, among other possibilities.

The event, like the men’s PGA Championship, which was played here in 2017 and will return in 2025, moves to different courses every year.

Smith’s fellow sports foundation co-chair is real estate executive Johnny Harris, president of Quail Hollow Club, home of the men’s PGA Championships mentioned above as well as the annual PGA Tour event, the Wells Fargo Championship. The PGA Tour and the PGA of America are separate entities; the Wells Fargo Championship has been played annually at Quail Hollow since 2003.

When asked about the potential of pursuing a future KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Harris told CBJ that everything is up in the air beyond the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship and the 2025 PGA Championship.

