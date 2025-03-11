Phat Burrito to open a 2nd restaurant

FORT MILL, S.C. — Phat Burrito has snapped up a prime space in Fort Mill. The longtime Charlotte favorite has inked a deal to take over 100 Main St. — formerly home to Center Theatre Pi, which abruptly closed in January.

Phat Burrito owner Michael Cox says he learned of that second-generation restaurant space from a customer on a Wednesday. By the following Sunday, he’d struck a deal.

The goal is to open in May, Cox says.

