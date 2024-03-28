PHOTOS: Charlotte Knights unveil new menu

CHARLOTTE — A new Charlotte Knights season at Truist Field comes with an important question: What’s for dinner?

On Thursday, the Knights sandwiched an unveiling of new menu items between sponsorship displays and a midday players’ workout as part of the Triple-A team’s annual media day. Charlotte begins the 2024 season on the road to Memphis, Tennessee, this weekend before playing its home opener on April 2 as part of a six-game homestand.

Your kitchen MVP? Jamerius Sims, the ballpark’s new executive chef, who comes to Charlotte after three seasons with the Gwinnett Stripers. Gwinnett, like Charlotte, plays in the International League; both teams use the same concessionaire, Professional Sports Catering, part of the Levy restaurant and food service group.

Concessions are the second-largest revenue source for minor-league baseball teams, Knights Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski told CBJ today. Only ticket sales generate more money for teams, he said.

