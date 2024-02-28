Charlotte Knights announce 2024 Collegiate Baseball Series

CHARLOTTE — College baseball is heading back to Truist Field.

The Collegiate Baseball Series is taking place in April and May, the Charlotte Knights announced on Tuesday.

The South Carolina Gamecocks will take on North Carolina at 7:04 p.m. on April 9th. Clemson will face the Charlotte 49ers on May 7th. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

The Charlotte Knights host college teams each season. Tickets can be bought by clicking here.

