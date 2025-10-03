Local

PHOTOS: Crews battle garbage truck fire in north Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Several firefighters were called to a fire in a garbage truck in a neighborhood Friday morning in north Charlotte.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the fire inside the compressed natural gas truck that was on Simonton Drive off Eastfield Road.

Charlotte Fire asked people to avoid the area.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

