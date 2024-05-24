PHOTOS: Michael Jordan’s NASCAR team unveils HQ

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Michael Jordan’s presence looms all over Airspeed , the new Huntersville headquarters for his NASCAR team, 23XI Racing.

Jordan, as every basketball fan knows, wore jersey No. 23 at UNC Chapel Hill and through nearly all of his NBA career with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards. He briefly wore No. 45 with the Bulls in 1995 after coming out of retirement.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 23XI RACING The NASCAR team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin has a new headquarters in Huntersville (COURTESY 23XI RACING)

That’s the “23″ in 23XI Racing. The “XI,” or “11,” represents co-owner Denny Hamlin, who remains an active NASCAR driver for Joe Gibbs Racing. Jordan and Hamlin became business partners when they co-founded 23XI Racing.

Last year — on May 23 — the first wall was raised at 23XI’s new 100,000-square-foot headquarters. The race team broke ground in February 2023 and moved in on Dec. 1.

With the NASCAR circuit back in Charlotte this weekend for the Coca-Cola 600 , 23XI Racing made a formal introduction of its headquarters building. Mike Wheeler, a former crew chief who is senior director of planning and operations at 23XI Racing, led a media tour on the afternoon of this May 23 that included CBJ.

