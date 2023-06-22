A piece of history: Hornets celebrate 35 years in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — This year, the Charlotte Hornets franchise is celebrating 35 years. It’s a historic feat and one local historians think deserves recognition.

“History does not have to be generals and battle dates and who was president when this happened,” said Terri L. White, the president and CEO of the Charlotte Museum of History.

It’s hard to know where to start in telling a story that’s blossomed over nearly three dozen seasons, but the Charlotte Museum of History is a great place to start.

“This isn’t just celebrating this multi-billion dollar team,” White said. “Yes, absolutely, congratulations. 35 years is awesome, but this team has had an impact on us as a society, and as a people.”

In just months, the museum will mark the pages from the Hornets’ story in a feature exhibit celebrating the 35th anniversary. The display will have everything, from the team’s impact on culture to special keepsakes.

“Kris Kross had one. DJ Jazzy Jeff wore Hornets gear,” said Josh Rosen, who’s with the Hornets’ communications team.

“Everything right down to NBA Barbies,” he added.

Rosen is quite often the keeper of history.

“So a lot of the stuff that I have laid out here is a lot of stuff from the inaugural season,” Rosen said. “Because if you weren’t here in Charlotte in 1988, you don’t necessarily realize the impact that the Hornets had and the importance that the Hornets brought to the city.”

It’s the same team that finally brought the NBA home.

“Grew up and played against the guy that owns the team now, all of my life,” said longtime Hornets forward and Greater Wilmington Hall of Famer Kenny Gattison. “So when I came to the Hornets, not only was I just super thrilled to be playing professional basketball in my home state, but three hours from where I was born and raised. Not many guys can say that.”

“Me, [Muggsy Bogues], and Dell [Curry] -- we were those fundamental blocks,” Gattison said. “And now, it’s one of the most recognizable sports brands in the world.”

It’s a rare glimpse into what’s now a 35-year history. That history is told partly by Gattison’s story, and soon, through many more.

“Keep a t-shirt from that special edition. Keep a game program. Keep some ticket stubs,” White said. “It’s a way to remind people, hold on to those things that you think are insignificant because it is our history of tomorrow.”

(WATCH BELOW: Michael Jordan finalizes sale of Charlotte Hornets)

Michael Jordan finalizes sale of Charlotte Hornets





©2023 Cox Media Group