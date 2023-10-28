Local

Piedmont Medical Center dresses up NICU babies for Halloween

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Piedmont Medical Center dresses up NICU babies for Halloween (Courtesy of: Piedmont Medical Center)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Spooky season is in full swing at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.

Nurses set up a decorative Halloween-themed backdrop coupled with props to show off newborns in their first Halloween costumes.

ALSO READ: Annual Halloween-inspired 5K held on Saturday

Registered nurse and NICU manager, Aneisha Heath, helped choose the props and set up the photoshoot. She said they plan to do a similar event for upcoming holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“The birth of a baby is already a memorable time for families, but we wanted to add to the experience by giving parents a chance to get some photos that will serve as a keepsake and fun, sweet memory,” Heath said, “we plan to do something similar for other holidays, such as Thanksgiving and Christmas.”

Image 1 of 8

Piedmont Medical Center dresses up NICU babies for Halloween (Courtesy of: Piedmont Medical Center)

(WATCH BELOW: Hebmy Children’s Hospital celebrates Halloween by dressing up NICU patients)

Hebmy Children’s Hospital celebrates Halloween by dressing up NICU patients



©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read