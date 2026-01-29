Piedmont Medical Center’s EMS earns national accreditation

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Piedmont Medical Center’s Emergency Medical Services celebrated earning national accreditation Wednesday.

It’s only the fourth ambulance service to be accredited in the state.

The accreditation process involves successfully completing a voluntary review, which included an on-site visit by national EMS experts.

“Each team member you see here, and a bunch of others who are not seen here, have been so instrumental in success in getting this accreditation and the the work they do every day, not just the one-day site visit,” EMS Director Chris Mooney said.

Piedmont EMS serves about 700 square miles in York County, along with a few other partner agencies. That includes about 300,000 people.

VIDEO: Financial woes prompt local EMS to explore hospital takeover option

Financial woes prompt local EMS to explore hospital takeover option

©2026 Cox Media Group