Pineville apartments could get federal money to house people with HIV, AIDS

PINEVILLE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte may provide $1 million to a Pineville apartment complex for renovations.

The money comes from the federal government and would go to the Ascent Pineville development.

In exchange for the funds, the developer is promising 20 dedicated units for people living with HIV and AIDS.

Charlotte oversees the funds for 11 counties.

Charlotte City Council will vote on Monday.

