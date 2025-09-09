Pineville Fire Department mourns loss of young firefighter

PINEVILLE, N.C. — The Pineville Fire Department honored the life of Firefighter Maxwell “Max” Fishlove on Tuesday, following his unexpected passing on Aug. 14.

Fishlove, a 19-year-old from Charlotte, joined the Pineville Volunteer Fire Department in December 2024 and quickly became known for his dedication and passion for firefighting.

Max graduated from Rowan-Cabarrus Recruit School and was admired by his fellow firefighters for his commitment to training and his selfless desire to help others.

His colleagues remembered him for his drive, kindness, and team spirit, qualities that made a lasting impact in his short time with the department.

The department says Fishlove “was and always will be a Pineville fireman.”

