Firefighters collect school tools to support students in need

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department opened all of its stations Thursday so you can drop off your donations during our 9 School Tools campaign.

Charlotte Fire houses are open 24/7 to serve the community, which means they are collecting school tools 24/7.

There are 41 fire houses with bins inside. All you have to do ring the bell to donate.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis speaks with two firefighters who know how life-changing a new pack of pencils can be.

