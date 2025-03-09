Pineville K9 passes after 3 years of ‘distinguished’ service

PINEVILLE, N.C. — The Pineville police department announced the death of a beloved K9 on Facebook on Friday morning.

K9 Gator was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer, according to the post. The department asked that the Pineville community keep its officers, handlers and K9 Corporal Lee Stanley in its thoughts.

Gator was born in Hungary in 2019 and began work in Pineville in January 2022, according to the Pineville Police Department. Alongside his partner, Corporal Stanley, Gator faced all challenges with strength, courage and loyalty, the post said.

“His battle cry will forever echo in the hearts of our decoys who had the privilege of being apprehended by Gator,” said the post from the Pineville Police Department.

