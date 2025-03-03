Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K-9 deputy Dunkin at Dunkin Donuts

GASTON, N.C. — Gaston County Sheriff’s Office invited the Gaston community to a meet-and-greet with its newest K-9 deputy, Dunkin.

Dunkin, a Red Labrador Retriever, is Gaston County’s newest narcotics detection K-9. Sheriff Chad Hawkins introduced Dunkin to the community on Wednesday morning at the Gastonia Dunkin’ Donuts on N. New Hope Road.

The four-legged crime fighter was born to a litter in 2023 that was donated to Highland K-9, a Harmony service and police K-9 training facility, according to a press release.

Dunkin is a non-apprehension narcotic K-9, meaning he is trained to track illegal substances and vulnerable missing persons, according to the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say Dunkin will be a valuable member of the county’s Project Lifesaver program, which works to locate individuals with cognitive conditions such as Alzheimer’s, dementia, and autism.

K-9 Dunkin will spend most of his time working at the Gaston County Detention facility with his handler Deputy William Linkous, according to GCSO, to ensure a secure and drug-free facility. The Gaston Gazette reports that Dunkin has already found fentanyl residue in a cell block.

