Pineville Police Chief Michael Hudgins announces retirement

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Pineville Police Chief Michael Hudgins announced he will retire on July 1 after more than 31 years in law enforcement, including five and a half years with the Pineville Police Department.

Assistant Chief Corey Copley has been appointed Interim Police Chief, the Town of Pineville said Friday.

According to a release, the department implemented evidence-based crime reduction strategies that resulted in a 35% reduction in crime since Hudgins joined the department in 2020. The department also maintained case clearance rates above the national average.

Hudgins also helped create the town’s Co-Responder Program, which integrates behavioral health services into public safety responses. The program supports people experiencing mental health crises, homelessness, substance use disorders and family dysfunction by connecting them with resources and reducing the burden on traditional law enforcement responses.

The town says Assistant Chief Copley brings extensive leadership experience and a strong commitment to public safety which will help guide the department through this transition.

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