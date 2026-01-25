Pineville Police close section of Highway 51 following water main break during ice storm

PINEVILLE, N.C. — The Pineville Police Department announced that they have closed a section of Highway 51 after a water main broke Sunday morning.

Officials said Highway 51 will be closed from Downs Road to the South Carolina state line as water crews work on emergency repairs.

Police have not yet issued an estimated time for reopening.

A thin layer of ice is forming on local roadways, officials said, and they encouraged extreme caution to motorists.

Officials asked residents for patience and discouraged travel unless necessary.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

